WC Safety Dept launches special Women's Month programme in Hanover Park
MEC for Community Safety Dan Plato will host nine safety outreaches in priority communities across the province.
CAPE TOWN - The provincial Community Safety Department launched its special Women's Month safety outreach in Hanover Park earlier this week.
Spokesperson Ewald Botha says: “The safety outreaches aim to empower women in about 46 communities with knowledge. It will also provide a safe platform where those who have suffered abuse can openly engage and draw strength from one another, government and non-governmental organisations who will be offering their services.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
