

WC Safety Dept launches special Women's Month programme in Hanover Park

MEC for Community Safety Dan Plato will host nine safety outreaches in priority communities across the province.

FILE: A demonstrator at the official Launch of the 16 Days of Activism for no Vilolence Against Women and Children Campaign. Picture: GCIS.

one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The provincial Community Safety Department launched its special Women's Month safety outreach in Hanover Park earlier this week.

MEC for Community Safety Dan Plato will host nine safety outreaches in priority communities across the province.

Spokesperson Ewald Botha says: “The safety outreaches aim to empower women in about 46 communities with knowledge. It will also provide a safe platform where those who have suffered abuse can openly engage and draw strength from one another, government and non-governmental organisations who will be offering their services.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

