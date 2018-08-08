WC’s Halaal Market grows by over R900 million
MEC Alan Winde says the Africa Halaal Week will foster business opportunities spanning several sectors, including tourism, investment, fashion, and film and media promotion.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Economic Opportunities Department says the Halaal Market has grown by over R900 million since 2015.
This came out at the launch of the inaugural Africa Halaal Week which will take place in October.
MEC Alan Winde says the event will foster business opportunities spanning several sectors, including tourism, trade, investment, financial banking, fashion, and film and media promotion.
Head of International Trade at Wesgro Denan Kuni says it recently signed a multimillion deal with foreign investors.
“We brought in six buyers from countries like Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, [and] the UK. And they met with about 30 Western Cape companies with Halaal certified products. As a result of that initiative, we signed about R85 million in export deals through having the buyers meet with the companies.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
