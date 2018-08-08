WC govt reiterates call for army deployment to curb gang violence

Democratic Alliance provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela briefed the media on Tuesday on the party's #LetsTalk campaign, a drive to hear grievances by Cape residents.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has not given up and reiterates that it wants the army called in to fight gangsterism.

Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela briefed the media on Tuesday on the party's #LetsTalk campaign, a drive to hear the grievances of Cape Town residents.

Among the key concerns residents flagged during the #LetsTalk roadshow was a need for safer communities.

Madikizela says the Western Cape government will step up its campaign to deploy the army to gang-ravaged neighbourhoods.

“We will also embark on our campaign to have the army sent until we get more resources from government.”

Madikizela hopes the defence force will be deployed to areas such as Mitchells Plain, Nyanga, and Manenberg.

“They resemble a war zone. That’s why we need stability so that police can do their work.”

The Western Cape DA leader says the party will continue its community visits in the build-up to the 2019 election.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)