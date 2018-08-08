WC govt reiterates call for army deployment to curb gang violence
Democratic Alliance provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela briefed the media on Tuesday on the party's #LetsTalk campaign, a drive to hear grievances by Cape residents.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has not given up and reiterates that it wants the army called in to fight gangsterism.
Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela briefed the media on Tuesday on the party's #LetsTalk campaign, a drive to hear the grievances of Cape Town residents.
Among the key concerns residents flagged during the #LetsTalk roadshow was a need for safer communities.
Madikizela says the Western Cape government will step up its campaign to deploy the army to gang-ravaged neighbourhoods.
“We will also embark on our campaign to have the army sent until we get more resources from government.”
Madikizela hopes the defence force will be deployed to areas such as Mitchells Plain, Nyanga, and Manenberg.
“They resemble a war zone. That’s why we need stability so that police can do their work.”
The Western Cape DA leader says the party will continue its community visits in the build-up to the 2019 election.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 7 August 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Govt receives more than 300 objections over Grahamstown renaming
-
#FeesMustFall damage costs soar to nearly R800m
-
Mathunjwa: One job loss, one too many
-
Tobacco Bill can't be enforced at spaza shops, says association
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.