Waar or VAR? How social media is catching people out

With the World Cup now over, the term virtual assistant referees (VAR) has taken on a whole new meaning on South African social media

JOHANNESBURG - Be careful when uploading a selfie on social media these days, the VAR brigade is on the loose and looking for things to 'expose'.

The 2018 Fifa World Cup saw the introduction of virtual assistant referees (VAR) to help referees get a second opinion on calls to make on the pitch.

With the World Cup having come to an end, the term VAR has taken on a whole new meaning on South African social media with people using it to spot odd or out of place things in other people's photos.

So I asked kahla ukuthi are they originals , thanks to VAR. Glue ereng mo ngwaneng. pic.twitter.com/8vJ4dho3q6 — @Basetsana_Ndims (@Basetsa25144559) August 8, 2018