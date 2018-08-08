Underspending municipalities constrained by structural conditions - minister

On Monday, it was announced that technical teams are being deployed to distressed municipalities to improve service delivery and management.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Cooperative Governance Minister Andries Nel says many municipalities which are underspending are constrained by difficult structural conditions.

Of the 81 experts, 36 are civil engineers, 14 are electrical engineers and the other 16 are town and regional planners

Nel says that underperforming municipalities are finding it difficult to follow through with their mandate due to a number of issues.

“They find themselves in a vicious circle. They don’t have the resources in order to attract the capacity that they need to spend resources.”