Underspending municipalities constrained by structural conditions - minister
On Monday, it was announced that technical teams are being deployed to distressed municipalities to improve service delivery and management.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Cooperative Governance Minister Andries Nel says many municipalities which are underspending are constrained by difficult structural conditions.
On Monday, it was announced that technical teams are being deployed to distressed municipalities to improve service delivery and management.
Of the 81 experts, 36 are civil engineers, 14 are electrical engineers and the other 16 are town and regional planners
Nel says that underperforming municipalities are finding it difficult to follow through with their mandate due to a number of issues.
“They find themselves in a vicious circle. They don’t have the resources in order to attract the capacity that they need to spend resources.”
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 7 August 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Govt receives more than 300 objections over Grahamstown renaming
-
#FeesMustFall damage costs soar to nearly R800m
-
Mathunjwa: One job loss, one too many
-
Tobacco Bill can't be enforced at spaza shops, says association
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.