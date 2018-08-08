Popular Topics
Underspending municipalities constrained by structural conditions - minister

On Monday, it was announced that technical teams are being deployed to distressed municipalities to improve service delivery and management.

Minister Zweli Mkhize, Deputy Minister Andries Nel and Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent CEO Ntandazo Vimba with some of the recently appointed engineers and town planners deployed to distressed and dysfunctional municipalities. Picture: @NationalCoGTA/Twitter.
Minister Zweli Mkhize, Deputy Minister Andries Nel and Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent CEO Ntandazo Vimba with some of the recently appointed engineers and town planners deployed to distressed and dysfunctional municipalities. Picture: @NationalCoGTA/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Cooperative Governance Minister Andries Nel says many municipalities which are underspending are constrained by difficult structural conditions.

On Monday, it was announced that technical teams are being deployed to distressed municipalities to improve service delivery and management.

Of the 81 experts, 36 are civil engineers, 14 are electrical engineers and the other 16 are town and regional planners

Nel says that underperforming municipalities are finding it difficult to follow through with their mandate due to a number of issues.

“They find themselves in a vicious circle. They don’t have the resources in order to attract the capacity that they need to spend resources.”

Timeline

