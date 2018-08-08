Toyota recalls 20,702 cars in Russia over airbag issue - regulator

The cars, including the Alphard, Corolla, Auris and Yaris models, were likely recalled because of a possible issue with their airbags.

MOSCOW - Russia’s standards agency said on Wednesday it had been informed about the recall of 20,702 Toyota cars sold between March 2010 and May 2015.

The cars, including the Alphard, Corolla, Auris and Yaris models, were likely recalled because of a possible issue with their airbags, the agency said.