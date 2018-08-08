Tobacco Bill can't be enforced at spaza shops, says association

If passed, the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill will ban branding on cigarette packets and clamp down on the sale of single cigarettes.

CAPE TOWN - Spaza owners say that the new proposed laws tightening regulations on cigarettes cannot be enforced.

But the South African Spaza and Tuckshop Association says the bill's provisions cannot be applied or enforced in spaza and tuck shops.

The association says the display ban is impracticable and the ban on the sale of single cigarettes will have a negative impact on spaza shops and tuck shops.

The association's Rose Nkosi says that for every tobacco transaction, the shop owner will need to search for cigarettes in a hiding place and all in packs that look identical.

“How will we identify the different packets? Like now there are cigarettes coming from other countries. The item is not branded… it’s dangerous.”

Nkosi says that if there is an attempt to enforce these provisions and restrictions on point of sale displays, it will lead to the complete destruction of these small businesses.

The association believes people should be free to display and market their merchandise, and that consumers should be free to buy legal products including tobacco.

The new Bill was published for comment in May. Members of the public can comment until today.

