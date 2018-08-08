Three key dates for Italy's 'Hot Autumn'

The May bond selloff is estimated to have inflicted an average 40-50 bp hit to banks’ capital ratios in the second quarter.

LONDON/MILAN - Italian stock and bond markets, recovering from a torrid spring selloff, will be put to the test again during an event-risk-packed September and October that local media have dubbed “Autunno Caldo” — hot autumn.

Talks on the 2019 budget that could put Rome on collision course with the European Commission given the anti-establishment coalition’s big-spending plans, should keep markets in a state of heightened sensitivity to politics.

And while a semblance of calm has returned recently to Italian markets, sentiment can turn quickly, as a May rout proved. Two-year bond yields spiked over 180 basis points on 29 May, their biggest one-day jump in 26 years, while bank shares tanked 23% in less than two weeks.

“It all comes to a head in the autumn because this will be the government’s first budget,” said Rabobank rates strategist Matt Cairns.

“They need a middle ground - something that pleases the electorate and doesn’t shock the market.”

At stake are Italy’s borrowing costs - already well above most European peers. Second, higher yields pose risks to Italian banks, which own almost a fifth of the nearly €2 trillion of outstanding government debt.

The May bond selloff is estimated to have inflicted an average 40-50 bp hit to banks’ capital ratios in the second quarter.

Here are the three event risks in focus:

RATINGS CENTRAL

On 7 September, Moody’s could downgrade its Baa2 rating on Italy which is on review for such a move. Fitch reviews Italy on Aug. 31 and S&P Global on 26 October.

A downgrade would not cost Italy its investment grade rating, crucial to flagship bond indexes, but would likely put further upward pressure on government borrowing costs.

Above all, it would be a setback for Italy which last October earned its first S&P ratings upgrade in at least three decades.

MIND THE (BUDGET) GAP

On 27 September, Italy releases its Economic and Financial Document. A precursor to the 2019 budget, it will offer an indication of the planned fiscal deficit.

The previous government had promised a deficit of 1.6% of GDP this year and 0.8% in 2019, versus 2.3% last year.

If fully implemented, the spending plans could cost 5 to 6% points of GDP, economists reckon.

Such a spending spree would raise fears about Italy’s debt sustainability and its commitment to the euro, as bloc members are required to stick to a maximum 3% budget deficit.

DRAFT BUDGET DAY

Italy must submit a draft budget to the European Commission on 15 October. This could be rejected if it does not comply with EU fiscal discipline rules. EU agreement is needed before Italy’s parliament can approve the budget.

“They can probably get away with a one percentage point of GDP fiscal expansion,” said Hetal Mehta, senior European economist at Legal and General Investment Management.

“To some extent, Europe would turn a blind eye to that ... to take the other extreme, something along the lines of more than 3% would be deemed as a very bad budget.”