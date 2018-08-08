Popular Topics
Taraji P Henson slams 'false' SA women's event ad featuring her in line-up

Award-winning American actress Taraji P Henson Henson noted on her official Twitter account that this was a false advert and asked that her name be removed from it.

A poster for the International Women In Media Conference 2018. Picture: 21st Century Media/Twitter.
A poster for the International Women In Media Conference 2018. Picture: 21st Century Media/Twitter.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Award-winning American actress Taraji P Henson has called out a 'false' ad for an upcoming women's event taking place in Sandton, South Africa, which features her as a guest speaker when she, in fact, will not be there.

On Wednesday, the International Women In Media Conference had its media launch.

Organised by 12st Century Media, the event "serves as a platform to empower and inspire media professionals, entrepreneurs and budding media moguls on how to turn their passion into profit," according to its website.

Bonang Matheba, Connie Ferguson and fellow Hollywood actress Halle Berry and US singer Ashanti were all touted as a few of the guest speakers in a promo poster shared on Twitter by entertainment reporter Phil Mphela, which has since been deleted.

However, Henson noted on her official Twitter account that this was a false advert and asked that her name be removed from it.

Mphela, noted that he'd received the posters from the event organisers and that her name had been mentioned at the event earlier on Wednesday.

A Twitter post which has since been deleted by 21st Century Media mentions Henson as one of the speakers.

Matheba also used her Twitter account to share the news.

Berry's name and profile, which were featured on the event's website, have since been removed also.
Eyewitness News tried to reach 21st Century Media for comment, but their media liaison was not available for comment.

Popular in Local

