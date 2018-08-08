Syrian First Lady Asma al-Assad treated for breast cancer - report
A photo published by the state news agency SANA and the Syrian presidency showed Asma al-Assad, 42, hooked up to a drip smiling next to her husband in what appeared to be a hospital room.
BEIRUT - Syrian First Lady Asma al-Assad has started treatment for early-stage breast cancer, Syrian state media reported on Wednesday.
A photo published by the state news agency SANA and the Syrian presidency showed Asma al-Assad, 42, hooked up to a drip smiling and sitting next to her husband President Bashar al-Assad in what appeared to be a hospital room.
“Asma al-Assad begins the first stage of treatment for a malignant tumour of the breast which was discovered early,” said a statement issued on the presidency’s Telegram feed.
A former investment banker, Asma al-Assad was born and raised in London to Syrian parents. She married Assad in 2000.
Mrs. Asma Al-Assad (The first lady) begins the initial phase to treat a malignant breast tumor which was discovered at an early stage. pic.twitter.com/JzCK7jss6T— Majd Fahd 🇸🇾 (@Syria_Protector) August 8, 2018
Popular in World
-
'Stateless' Thai cave boys and coach granted citizenship
-
Star witness testimony ends under attack by ex-Trump aide Manafort's lawyer
-
New Colombia government to review decision to recognize Palestine
-
US imposes sanctions on Russia for nerve agent attack in UK
-
Shrien Dewani confirms being in same-sex relationship
-
Gusting winds, heat to menace California wildfire battle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.