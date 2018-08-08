Sundowns ease past Polokwane City to claim first win of new season

Absa Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns recorded their first win of the new campaign, breezing past Polokwane City 2-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

Sundowns were coming off an entertaining 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs in the opening match of the season but looked like they found their groove against Polokwane City.

Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento continued his goalscoring form when he headed Masandawana in front in the 18th minute from a delightful cross from Uruguayan playmaker Gaston Sirino from the right-hand touchline.

Sundowns then suffered a serious setback when goalkeeper Denis Onyango had to leave the field in the back of an ambulance after a clash of heads with a City player in the box. The Onyango injury didn’t deter the champions, as new signing Lebohang Maboe who got his first start in Sundowns colours and extended their lead in the 53rd minute.

Lyle Lakay caught the Polokwane City defense napping from a freekick on the left-hand touchline and sent a cross into the path of Maboe, whose rose high and headed home for his first goal for his new club.

The win sees Sundowns move to second spot on the log behind a highflying Bidvest Wits side, who have started the season with two convincing wins over Free State Stars and Kaizer Chiefs respectively.

The league will take a few days break after the Wednesday and Thursday night fixtures, while the MTN8 is set to kick-off on the weekend depending on the court’s decision on whether they will grant AmaZulu their interdict to halt the start of the competition.