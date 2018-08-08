'Stateless' Thai cave boys and coach granted citizenship
Their 25-year-old coach, Ekapol Chanthawong, also gained citizenship.
BANGKOK - Three boys from a soccer team who were rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand last month were granted Thai citizenship on Wednesday, authorities said.
Their 25-year-old coach, Ekapol Chanthawong, also gained citizenship.
Ekapol and 12 boys had gone to explore the Tham Luang caves in Chiang Rai province on 23 June, when a rainy-season downpour flooded the cave system and trapped them underground.
They survived for nine days on water dripping from rocks before they were discovered. An international effort to rescue them ended on 10 July when they all were brought out safely.
Three of the boys and Ekapol were considered stateless, even though they were born in Thailand, until local authorities checked their qualifications, including birth certificates, and approved their requests for Thai citizenship.
The four were also given Thai national identification cards on Wednesday.
“They have all the qualifications,” said Somsak Kanakam, chief officer of Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai. “All children born in Thailand must have Thai birth certificates in order to qualify for Thai citizenship.”
Citizenship requests for some twenty other people, most of them children, were also approved, Somsak added.
Many stateless people in Thailand come from areas where national borders have changed, leaving their nationality in question. Some belong to “hill tribes” living in remote areas with limited access to information about nationality procedures, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
The cave ordeal highlighted the plight of people from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar living in Thailand who are denied some rights and opportunities because they are not citizens.
More than 486,000 people are registered as stateless, according to official data. Of that number 146,269 are younger than 18 years old.
Popular in World
-
New Colombia government to review decision to recognize Palestine
-
Star witness testimony ends under attack by ex-Trump aide Manafort's lawyer
-
Gusting winds, heat to menace California wildfire battle
-
US imposes sanctions on Russia for nerve agent attack in UK
-
Tokyo unscathed as weakening typhoon brushes by, heads north
-
Shrien Dewani confirms being in same-sex relationship
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.