Simone Gbagbo free, supporters overjoyed by presidential pardon
ABIDJAN - Former First Lady of Ivory Coast Simone Gbagbo has been released following a presidential pardon.
She was serving a 20-year sentence for crimes against the state for her role in post-electoral violence in 2010 and 2011 that left 3,000 people dead.
President Alassane Ouattara granted amnesty to 800 political prisoners during a televised address ahead of the country's Independence Day on Tuesday.
Supporters are overjoyed and say now that Gbagbo has been released they're waiting for her husband Laurent Gbagbo to be acquitted in the International Criminal Court and to lead them once more.
There’s a carnival atmosphere outside the home of #SimoneGbagbo as her supporters wait for her to arrive from the Palace of Justice where her release was finalized this morning #IvoryCoast #CIV pic.twitter.com/rCKLC7pUO8— Leanne de Bassompierre (@LdeBassompierre) August 8, 2018
She was acquitted on separate charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity last year, but that decision was overturned two weeks ago.
The amnesty granted by Ouattara this week includes all legal pursuits against the 800 political prisoners.
He said the amnesty decision shows a commitment to peace and reconciliation in the country.
#SimoneGbagbo’s #Yopougon supporters have arrived. Yopougon is the most populous suburb of #Abidjan’s ten communes, where more than a million people live. #IvoryCoast #CIV pic.twitter.com/EHhtyVcBXq— Leanne de Bassompierre (@LdeBassompierre) August 8, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
