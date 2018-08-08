Show us the money: Parly wants answers on irregular expenditure in NW
Irregular expenditure has grown over the years, standing at a whopping R15 billion in March 2017.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's ad hoc committee on the intervention in the North West says it wants to know exactly where the millions of misspent rands have gone.
The committee is planning to visit provincial departments next month.
Chairperson Charel de Beer says they are expecting robust engagement.
The committee has heard that former Premier Supra Mahumpelo failed to provide effective oversight and leadership to provincial departments.
Five departments were responsible for 92% of irregular expenditure.
Committee chairperson De Beer says the job required of MPs is clear.
“Follow the money, where did it end up and what was produced?”
He says there has to be consequences for those who squander public funds.
“We will do robust oversight to quote the new premier of the North West when he addressed us.”
The inter-ministerial team leading the intervention in the province will be back before the committee next week to provide a progress report.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
