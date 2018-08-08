‘Sars illegally paid Gupta firms over R400m in tax refunds’

Scorpio and News24 have reported that they have evidence which reveals Sars allegedly unlawfully paid more than R400 million in tax refunds to Gupta-linked entities.

PRETORIA - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says it is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the payment of millions of rands in VAT and personal income tax refunds to Gupta-linked companies and individuals.

The Daily Maverick’s investigative unit Scorpio and News24 have reported that they have evidence which reveals Sars allegedly unlawfully paid more than R400 million in tax refunds to Gupta-linked entities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane in March; he is now facing a disciplinary inquiry.

Scorpio and News24 report that more than R400 million in unlawful VAT refunds were paid into an attorney’s trust account to a shelf company, and one of Moyane’s nephew’s former business partners.

The scheme was allegedly devised in order to keep the Gupta enterprise afloat when banks started closing their doors to them between December 2016 and April this year.

Sars says these allegations form part of a comprehensive investigation to establish whether there have been any failures in governance processes or operational procedures.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)