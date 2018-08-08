Rand firmer as dollar rally pauses

The rand firmed against the dollar early on Wednesday, extending its recovery into a second day as the greenback edged lower against a basket of currencies.

At 0626 GMT, the rand traded at R13.3225 per dollar, 0.11% firmer than its overnight close.

The dollar fell 0.12% against a basket of six currencies and was at 95.101.

“This morning emerging market currencies generally firmer as the (People’s Bank of China) suggested that further weakness in the Yuan was not a one way bet, and the dollar lost ground against the majors as well,” Nedbank analysts said in a note.

They added: “Locally the markets head into a public holiday, as a result liquidity likely to be tested.”

South African financial markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.