Rand firmer as dollar rally pauses
The rand firmed against the dollar early on Wednesday, extending its recovery into a second day as the greenback edged lower against a basket of currencies.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed against the dollar early on Wednesday, extending its recovery into a second day as the greenback edged lower against a basket of currencies.
At 0626 GMT, the rand traded at R13.3225 per dollar, 0.11% firmer than its overnight close.
The dollar fell 0.12% against a basket of six currencies and was at 95.101.
“This morning emerging market currencies generally firmer as the (People’s Bank of China) suggested that further weakness in the Yuan was not a one way bet, and the dollar lost ground against the majors as well,” Nedbank analysts said in a note.
They added: “Locally the markets head into a public holiday, as a result liquidity likely to be tested.”
South African financial markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.
More in Business
-
SA business confidence rises in July
-
AB InBev to build new brewery in fast-growing Mozambique
-
MTN: US sanctions complicate efforts to repatriate Iran cash
-
Murray & Roberts drops Aveng merger plan
-
[LISTEN] 'What kind of idiot writes this': Lobby group reacts to gender article
-
Eskom hopes to enter final wage talks stretch
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.