Public hearings into regulation of e-hailing services continue

The provincial hearings kicked off last night in George and conclude later today in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape will continue its public hearings today ahead of moves to regulate companies, like Uber and Taxify.

The National Land Transport Amendment Bill, or the Uber Bill for short, will see e-hailing services regulated and brought in line with other meter-taxi operators.

The provincial hearings kicked off on Tuesday night in George and will conclude later on Wednesday in Cape Town.

DA MPL Nceba Hinana, who chairs the provincial Standing Committee on Transport and Public Works, says that the decision to regulate followed violence in the industry.

“It happened in other areas, although we didn’t have those experiences in the Western Cape. But what we’ve noticed in other provinces from the violence, it’s simply because there’s no regulation.”

Last year, the government decided to amend the National Land Transport Act in an effort to accommodate e-hailing services.

The legislation will also cover the regulation of routes as well as other non-motorised forms of transport, like cycling.

The move followed an increase in violence in the industry, with Uber drivers being on the receiving end of vicious attacks from meter taxi operators.

The meter taxi industry sees e-hailing services as a threat to their livelihood.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)