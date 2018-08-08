Protests over Nsfas allowances halts activities at University of Venda

Students say classes will only resume once they have all received their Nsfas allowances.

JOHANNESBURG - Activities at the University of Venda have come to a halt due to protests by students, which turned violent last week.

The students embarked on a protest after not receiving their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) allowances since February 2018.

According to reports, during the uproar, police threw tear gas at some residence on campus, students were beaten and shot at using rubber bullets.

One of the students at the tertiary says they will continue with the shutdown until all students receive their stipends.

“Few students were beaten… teargas was also thrown towards the crowd. Some students have gone home.”

Head of communications at the university Takalani Dzanga has since said the institution has been in talks with Nsfas and that arrangements have been made to allocate students with their payments.

The SRC’s Salman Patel says classes have been suspended for the rest of the week.

However, he says they met with management on Wednesday and agreed to allow them to enter the campus to finalise the payments.

“They told us they spoke with the CEO of Nsfas, and he has promised to load their allowances by Sunday evening. We’re giving them time. Classes shall resume once the students’ allowances have been loaded.”

