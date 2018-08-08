Proposed Tobacco Bill receives mixed reaction
The Gauteng Liquor Forum says it has concerns about a section of the bill which controls smoking in public spaces.
JOHANNESBURG - The proposed Tobacco Bill has received a mixed reaction, with some organisations saying the current act is effective but needs enforcement.
The bill was published by the Health Department for public comment in May and South Africans have until Thursday to comment on the draft Tobacco Control Bill.
If passed, the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill will ban branding on cigarette packets and clamp down on the sale of single cigarettes.
President of the Gauteng Liquor Forum Fanny Mokoena says the section of the bill discriminates against smokers who live in confined spaces.
“Especially the law that says people should smoke 10 metres from the window. In the township, if you walk 10 metres already you are at your neighbour’s house.”
LISTEN: New Tobacco Bill poses a potential safety risk for female smokers
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
