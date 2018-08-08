Parliament holds public hearings on new bill to replace RAF

Under the Road Accident Benefit Scheme bill, road accident victims will be able to claim for compensation, irrespective of whether they are at fault or not.

CAPE TOWN - A bill that will change the way road accident victims are compensated is currently being debated around the country.

But Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Transport says there's a misperception that victims will not be able to use lawyers in the claims process.

Under the Road Accident Benefit Scheme bill, road accident victims will be able to claim for compensation, irrespective of whether they are at fault or not and also be able to claim directly from the scheme's administrator without the assistance of a lawyer.

The scheme will replace the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and provide social security for accident victims.

On Wednesday, a hearing was held in Kimberly.

Chairperson of Parliament's Transport Committee Dikeledi Magadzi says how victims are compensated will change under the scheme.

The bill proposes that rather than a lump sum, victims are compensated in tranches.

“We have seen a situation where people will be given money and in all times that money has been used and the person is struggling to make ends meet.”

It's been suggested at the hearings, that victims under the age of 18 also be compensated and that funeral benefits are increased.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)