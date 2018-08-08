Opposition's request for council meeting to remove Trollip rejected
Council Speaker has rejected the opposition parties' in the municipality earlier this month requested a special sitting to debate a motion of no confidence in Trollip.
CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip is guaranteed another week in office after Council Speaker Jonathan Lawack rejected a request for a special sitting on Friday.
In May, council erupted into chaos when councillors walked out of a sitting.
A motion of no confidence in Trollip couldn’t go ahead due to a lack of numbers.
Opposition parties in the municipality earlier this month requested a special sitting to debate a motion of no confidence in Trollip.
That request has on Wednesday been rejected.
The Patriotic Alliance's Marlon Daniels said: “Councillor Jonathan Lawack as the speaker has just informed us today that our application for a special council meeting has been declined by him.”
Daniels adds this not the end of the road.
“There were previous motions that were brought to the council which were supposed to be tabled during the month of May. Now because most of our council meetings descended into chaos... hence the council did not sit but those motions are not off the table.”
Opposition parties need more than 61 votes to pass the motion.
It seems incredible that there are opposition parties in Nelson Mandela Bay that want to hand this city back to the ANC, especially against these observations of the previous ANC President. The voters who voted for change or didn’t vote for the same reason will not forgive them. pic.twitter.com/rPtBYf6XWs— Athol Trollip (@AtholT) August 7, 2018
The work has just started!— Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) August 3, 2018
AIC Buyeye, PA Mallon, ANC Lungisa , EFF Vena and UDM Bobani petition submitted. Happy Birthday Madiba - long live the spirit of Govern Mbeki and Raymond Mahlaba. pic.twitter.com/xVLdud5Eo4
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
