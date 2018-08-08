Popular Topics
Mother of Khayelitsha quadruplets gets special baby shower

Cape Talk's sister radio station, KFM 94.5, hosted a baby shower for Inga Mafenuka on Wednesday.

Inga Mafenuka looks at all the gifts she received at her baby shower. Picture: Bertram Malgas
Inga Mafenuka looks at all the gifts she received at her baby shower. Picture: Bertram Malgas
6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A mother of month-old quadruplets says she is adapting to her new role.

Cape Talk's sister radio station, KFM 94.5, hosted a baby shower for Inga Mafenuka on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old gave birth to quadruplets via C-section at Tygerberg Hospital in July.

The Western Cape Health Department says spontaneous quadruplet pregnancies are an exceptional occurrence with a reported incidence of one in 512, 000.

Mafenuka says she appreciates all the support she has received since giving birth to her quadruplets.

Little Bubele, Buchule, Bunono, and Bungcwele were delivered at 29 weeks via C-section.

Their weight ranged between 830 grams and just over a kilo.

The mother says while they're still being monitored in hospital, her children are doing well.

“I’m feeling much better [and] grateful, the babies are growing so I’m less stressed.”

The quadruplet birth was Tygerberg Hospital's first in more than 10 years.

WATCH: Mom of quadruplets surprised with baby shower

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

