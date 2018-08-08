Mother of Khayelitsha quadruplets gets special baby shower

Cape Talk's sister radio station, KFM 94.5, hosted a baby shower for Inga Mafenuka on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A mother of month-old quadruplets says she is adapting to her new role.

The 22-year-old gave birth to quadruplets via C-section at Tygerberg Hospital in July.

The Western Cape Health Department says spontaneous quadruplet pregnancies are an exceptional occurrence with a reported incidence of one in 512, 000.

We’re at the BIGGEST baby shower at @KFMza #celebratingInga who gave birth to FOUR beautiful babies earlier this year 🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/g4GYbs6iGQ — Clicks (@Clicks_SA) August 8, 2018

Mafenuka says she appreciates all the support she has received since giving birth to her quadruplets.

Little Bubele, Buchule, Bunono, and Bungcwele were delivered at 29 weeks via C-section.

Their weight ranged between 830 grams and just over a kilo.

New dad @KatlegoMaboe and his family came to visit Inga along with the Honorary uncle and aunts from #KfmMornings. #CelebratingInga pic.twitter.com/zTRM86d4C1 — Kfm 94.5 (@KFMza) August 8, 2018

The mother says while they're still being monitored in hospital, her children are doing well.

“I’m feeling much better [and] grateful, the babies are growing so I’m less stressed.”

The quadruplet birth was Tygerberg Hospital's first in more than 10 years.

