Mokonyane: Cabinet to discuss land expropriation in depth

PRETORIA - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says Cabinet will discuss the full process of land expropriation without compensation, from identifying land to farmer support.

Mokonyane was speaking in Pretoria on Tuesday at the start of a two-day lekgotla, which has put the economy at the top of the agenda.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week, as president of the governing party, that the African National Congress (ANC) national executive had resolved to amend the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.

Mokonyane says land expropriation without compensation will be discussed in depth.

“The first is that of a release of over 100 pockets of land that the Department of Rural Development has already identified and the farmer support.”

The minister is confident that after this meeting, Cabinet will be able to present clear plans on how it intends to proceed.

