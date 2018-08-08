Mokonyane: Cabinet to discuss land expropriation in depth

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -3°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
Go

Mokonyane: Cabinet to discuss land expropriation in depth

Mokonyane was speaking in Pretoria on Tuesday at the start of a two-day lekgotla, which has put the economy at the top of the agenda.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane addressing the media at the Cabinet Lekgotla in Pretoria. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane addressing the media at the Cabinet Lekgotla in Pretoria. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
3 hours ago

PRETORIA - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says Cabinet will discuss the full process of land expropriation without compensation, from identifying land to farmer support.

Mokonyane was speaking in Pretoria on Tuesday at the start of a two-day lekgotla, which has put the economy at the top of the agenda.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week, as president of the governing party, that the African National Congress (ANC) national executive had resolved to amend the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.

LISTEN: 'ANC jumped the gun on land expropriation announcement'

Mokonyane says land expropriation without compensation will be discussed in depth.

“The first is that of a release of over 100 pockets of land that the Department of Rural Development has already identified and the farmer support.”

The minister is confident that after this meeting, Cabinet will be able to present clear plans on how it intends to proceed.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA