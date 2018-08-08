MMC Sun urges communities to start protecting women

MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun and his department have been celebrating Women’s Month in Johannesburg by giving out roses, whistles and safety pamphlets.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun says communities should start protecting women instead of targeting them through criminal acts.

Sun and his department have been celebrating Women’s Month at the Johannesburg Inner City by giving out roses, whistles and safety pamphlets.

Sun says women must feel safe in their community.

“We wanted to ensure that this exercise was something that we can [use to] really convey a message to ensure that our lady members of the community take care of themselves, watch out for smash and grabbers and not put their handbags on their seats.”

Today we handed out hundreds of roses & safety pamphlets with whistles to our women drivers, commuters & pedestrians in celerbration of Womens Month. But more importantly to spread the msg of woman safety.#womensmonth2018 #PublicSafetyCares pic.twitter.com/4oFRaNEGZY — Michael Sun (@MichaelSun168) August 8, 2018

