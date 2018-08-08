MMC Sun urges communities to start protecting women
MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun and his department have been celebrating Women’s Month in Johannesburg by giving out roses, whistles and safety pamphlets.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun says communities should start protecting women instead of targeting them through criminal acts.
Sun and his department have been celebrating Women’s Month at the Johannesburg Inner City by giving out roses, whistles and safety pamphlets.
Sun says women must feel safe in their community.
“We wanted to ensure that this exercise was something that we can [use to] really convey a message to ensure that our lady members of the community take care of themselves, watch out for smash and grabbers and not put their handbags on their seats.”
Today we handed out hundreds of roses & safety pamphlets with whistles to our women drivers, commuters & pedestrians in celerbration of Womens Month. But more importantly to spread the msg of woman safety.#womensmonth2018 #PublicSafetyCares pic.twitter.com/4oFRaNEGZY— Michael Sun (@MichaelSun168) August 8, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 7 August 2018
-
‘Sars illegally paid Gupta firms over R400m in tax refunds’
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
[LISTEN] Charles Makola addresses ‘New York Times’ expose on Mabuza
-
Black Business Council appoints new president
-
Taraji P Henson slams 'false' SA women's event ad featuring her in line-up
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.