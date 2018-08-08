Minibus task team to meet ANC again after strike called off
The strike, which affected 70% of taxi commuters in the province, was called off on Tuesday evening.
CAPE TOWN - The Minibus Industry Task Team is to have a follow-up meeting with the African National Congress (ANC), Transport Department and Santaco by the end of this week.
The group led a one-day strike on Monday, demanding a provincial elective conference. This comes ahead of a national conference scheduled for 14 August.
The strike, which affected 70% of taxi commuters in the province, was called off on Monday evening.
WATCH: Cape Town taxi ranks left deserted as drivers strike
The task team says the issues were not resolved on Monday. But spokesperson Besuthu Ndungane says a commitment was made by the ANC to work out a way forward.
“We will be having a meeting possibly on Friday with the ANC, to ensure that national Department of Transport is present as well as the Santaco national office.”
The Western Cape Transport Department says it had facilitated a mediation process, led by retired Judge Ian Farlam, to resolve the dispute between the task team and Santaco.
It says despite this, the task team took the matter to the Western Cape High Court.
Santaco says it has been adhering to a court order by announcing dates for regional and provincial elections.
The body has confirmed it plans to go ahead with an elective conference next week.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
