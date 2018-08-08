MDC Alliance 'ready' to challenge Mnangagwa’s declared victory

The court petition could disrupt plans for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration on Sunday.

HARARE - The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance in Zimbabwe says the party is ready to go to court to challenge last week's presidential poll.

The party has claimed that the poll was rigged.

This comes after the arrest of opposition politician Tendai Biti.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's lawyer Thabani Mpofu says the petition will be filed ahead of Fridays’ deadline.

He says the evidence the party has gathered shows there was “total negation of the will of the people” in last week’s presidential poll.

This challenge in the Constitutional Court means that the inauguration of Mnangagwa will have to be postponed.

Mpofu said the MDC is working with lawyers from the region and abroad to help it overturn Mnangagwa’s declared victory.

The ruling Zanu-PF party says it has assembled its own team of a dozen lawyers to defend itself.

I’ve just finished going thru the evidence per our agents & V11 forms from across Zimbabwe.We WON this election emphatically. ZEC’s figures are falsified & inflated in favour of the outgoing President.We are ready for the inauguration & formation of the next gvt #Godisinit — Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 7, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)