Lobby calls for removal of SAICE chief over 'offensive' gender article
Manglin Pillay's column titled 'Out on a rib' featured in last month's issue of the 'Civil Engineering' magazine.
CAPE TOWN - The CEO of the South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) is in trouble following an article which questions the place of women in society.
Manglin Pillay's column titled Out on a rib featured in last month's issue of the Civil Engineering magazine.
LISTEN: 'What kind of idiot writes this': Lobby group reacts to gender article
In the column, Pillay posed questions on whether there is a need for South Africa to consider attracting women into the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
He referenced a study by Leeds Beckett's School of Social Sciences and the University of Missouri that women in gender-equal societies choose care or people-orientated careers while men tend to choose careers that orient them to things and mechanics.
WomENG labeled the article as deeply offensive and outrages.
The lobby group's co-founder, Nadia Moosajee, says Pillay must be removed as CEO.
“As the leader of the organisation, he dictates the direction. And if he doesn’t feel like there’s value to have women at the boardroom table, it reduces the role women have played in the industry.”
SAICE has distanced itself from the article. An urgent board meeting has been called for Wednesday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
