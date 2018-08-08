[LISTEN] Why 'pink tax' is a real struggle for women

Radio 702 | A study conducted by leading financial services group Sanlam shows that whereas 93.4% of women claim to spend over R100 on monthly toiletries, only 76% of men do.

JOHANNESBURG - A new survey reveals that women in South Africa consistently pay more than men across many categories of unavoidable monthly expenses.

The study conducted by leading financial services group Sanlam shows that whereas 93.4% of women claim to spend over R100 on monthly toiletries, only 76% of men do.

Basic toiletries, grooming products, medical screenings, and haircuts are some of the items that see women spending hundreds of thousands more than their male counterparts.

Head of Advice Processes at Sanlam personal finance Danelle van Heerde spoke to Talk Radio 702 and Cape Talk’s Azania Mosaka about this gender-based price discrimination known as “pink tax”.

“From what we have seen is that there has been a big movement around it in the media. We definitely see that some products are just more expensive even though it is the same whether it is in a pretty pink package or something aimed at a man.”

