[LISTEN] 'What kind of idiot writes this': Lobby group reacts to gender article

CapeTalk | Pippa Hudson speaks to Naadiya Moosajee who is calling for the removal of Manglin Pillay as the CEO of the South African Institution of Civil Engineering over an article he wrote questioning the place of women in the industry.

CAPE TOWN - NGO WomEng is calling for the CEO of South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) Mangin Pillay's removal from his position after he wrote a disparaging column about female engineers in its journal. His column questioned the place of women in the profession.

He referred to women not occupying top executive roles because men have a stronger work ethic and women prefer nurturing roles like raising families. He also wrote how women did not fit into the Stem sector - the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics .

Naadiya Moosajee co-founder of WomEng, an organisation for women engineers, chats to Pippa Hudson about the petition.

She says the problem is far broader than Pillay but while many men in the industry do not see the value of women, there are also many who do.

They plan to present it to the SAICE emergency board meeting which plans to discuss Pillay's column on Wednesday.

