[LISTEN] 'What kind of idiot writes this': Lobby group reacts to gender article

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -3°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
Go

[LISTEN] 'What kind of idiot writes this': Lobby group reacts to gender article

| Pippa Hudson speaks to Naadiya Moosajee who is calling for the removal of Manglin Pillay as the CEO of the South African Institution of Civil Engineering over an article he wrote questioning the place of women in the industry.

CAPE TOWN - NGO WomEng is calling for the CEO of South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) Mangin Pillay's removal from his position after he wrote a disparaging column about female engineers in its journal. His column questioned the place of women in the profession.

He referred to women not occupying top executive roles because men have a stronger work ethic and women prefer nurturing roles like raising families. He also wrote how women did not fit into the Stem sector - the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics .

Naadiya Moosajee co-founder of WomEng, an organisation for women engineers, chats to Pippa Hudson about the petition.

She says the problem is far broader than Pillay but while many men in the industry do not see the value of women, there are also many who do.

They plan to present it to the SAICE emergency board meeting which plans to discuss Pillay's column on Wednesday.

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA