[LISTEN] Tips to help you ace that job interview

| The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann.

CAPE TOWN - Job interviews remain one of the most useful devices to select suitable employees.

Before conducting an interview, the employer will typically evaluate many prospective employees’ CVs after which a small number of candidates are selected for interviews.

Candidates may also use the interview to assess the demands of the job and the culture of the employer.

Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann, shares advice.

“Make sure you’re meeting the requirements. Don’t waste the interviewer’s time or yours.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

