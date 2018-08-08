[LISTEN] Should canned hunting be outlawed in South Africa?

Radio 702 | Talk radio 702’s Azania Mosaka interviews Mohlopi Mapulane, chair of the Portfolio Committee for Environmental Affairs, and Dr Kelly Marnewick, the senior trade officer for the Endangered Wildlife Trust on the issue.

CAPE TOWN – Parliament will hold a two-day hearing, which will be open to the public, around canned hunting in South Africa.

Some have called for regulations around hunting, while others believe it should be outlawed.

Mohlopi Mapulane, chair of the Portfolio Committee for Environmental Affairs, says: “This time around we've decided to put this issue in the spotlight for a variety of stockholders to give input. There are those who say it's for sustainable use of the wildlife products, but there are those against it. They don't promote hunting or the killing of animals."

Listen to the audio above for more.