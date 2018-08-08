[LISTEN] Charles Makola addresses ‘New York Times’ expose on Mabuza

Radio 702 | Radio 702's Karima Brown speaks to Charles Makola, the former Mpumalanga ANC deputy chairperson about the allegations levelled against deputy President David Mabuza.

JOHANNESBURG -- On 5 August, the New York Times published a scathing article about deputy President David Mabuza titled South Africa vows to end corruption. Are its new leaders part of the problem?

The article details Mabuza’s rise within the African National Congress (ANC) and how under the ruling party the education system has “been in shambles”, particularly, in Mpumalanga.

It (article) starts off by detailing how a six-year-old fell into a pit toilet in Middleplaas, a town in Mpumalanga, during Mabuza's tenure as premier.

It also details Mabuza’s chequered history involving claims of siphoning cash from schools for his personal benefit.

Talk radio 702's Karima Brown speaks to Charles Makola, the former Mpumalanga ANC deputy chairperson and Nkangala district municipal manage, about the allegations levelled against the deputy president by the major international newspaper.

Makola says it’s quite important to appreciate that the article has gone through a thorough investigation, and it would be appropriate to give those involved are given a chance to respond.

“The ANC, over the past few years, has suffered serious damage… reputationally, arising out of corrupt activities in the organs of state. It must be understood that the ANC has adopted a specific policy with regards to corruption… committing to ensure that none among its members would use state resource to advance their personal interests.” added Makola.

