Lindsay Lohan slams #MeToo movement
The 32-year-old actress admitted she would ‘hate’ herself for her comments but hit out at ‘attention seekers’.
LONDON - Lindsay Lohan has claimed women speaking out about the #MeToo movement are weak.
The 32-year-old actress - who admitted she never personally had any negative experiences with sexual harassment or assault in Hollywood - admitted she would hate herself for her comments but hit out at attention seekers.
Speaking to The Times newspaper, she said: “I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women.”
And Lohan suggested some women have made public accusations just for attention.
She added: “You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”
While the Mean Girls star admitted she couldn’t fully comment on the movement herself, she insisted women who were affected should have spoken out sooner.
She added: “I don’t really have anything to say. I can’t speak on something I didn’t live, right? Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways... [But] if it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report.”
Lohan also opened up about her decision to leave Los Angeles and move to Dubai, after experiencing Hollywood with too much money when she was way too young without any real protection.
She explained: “You couldn’t control anything yourself. There were just the tabloids, and they were out to get me. I’m now 32. Age changes everything. Understanding who you are, finding out who you are as a person, that has been a big factor for me.”
