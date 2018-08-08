Lawley residents barricade roads over land invasion stalemate
Protesters are demanding the authorities urgently step in and stop land invasion in Ennerdale extension 9 which was apparently promised to Lawley residents for development.
JOHANNESBURG – Residents of Lawley south of Johannesburg are barricading roads in the area, vowing to place the community on lockdown.
Protesters are demanding that the authorities urgently step in and stop land invasions in Ennerdale extension 9, which was apparently promised to Lawley residents for development.
Last month, residents of Ennerdale grabbed land and erected almost 100 shacks and are refusing to leave, accusing government of taking too long to fulfill its promise of providing homes to the community.
#Housing Protesters are demanding the authorities urgently step in and stop land invasion in Ennerdale extension 9 which was apparently promised to Lawley residents for development.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 8, 2018
Busisiwe Mhlongo is one of the protesters and says they want Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers to remove the illegal shacks.
“If the government doesn’t take any action, the community is going to go there and destroy those shacks. It’s going to be the community versus those people in those shacks.”
But one of the land invasion leaders, Farouk Jardine says there is a court order in place which gives the Ennerdale community the right to remain on the land until the city has given them alternative accommodation.
The Johannesburg Metro Police officers have been deployed to the scene.
