Lascelles: Newcastle looks forward to Spurs clash after sorting off-field issues
Earlier in the week, British media reported that Newcastle players were unhappy with the bonus scheme for the new season proposed by the club.
BENGALURU - Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles said the team is fully focused on Saturday’s Premier League opener against Tottenham Hotspur after saying that off-field issues had been put to bed.
Earlier in the week, British media reported that Newcastle players were unhappy with the bonus scheme for the new season proposed by the club.
The Magpies squad did not speak to journalists after pre-season defeats by Augsburg and Braga. They also declined to take part in filming duties for broadcasters including Sky Sports and BT Sport.
While Lascelles refused the discuss the issue, he said the team was looking forward to delivering positive results on the pitch.
“We’ve managed to sort the off-field stuff; now that’s out of the way, we don’t have any reason why we can’t go out and put on a good performance,” he told the club’s website.
“I think the last game (against Augsburg), we can definitely take a lot of positives from that - okay, we didn’t win but we got everything we need out of the game.
“The majority of the team got through (pre-season) injury free and everyone is really fit.”
Lascelles was pleased with Newcastle’s close-season transfer business and hailed the arrival of striker Salomon Rondon, who joined on a season-long loan deal from former Premier League side West Bromwich Albion.
“Rondon’s a very good signing - a very powerful player, fast, strong,” he added.
“I didn’t play against West Brom away but when we played them at home, in terms of physicality, he’s probably one of the toughest strikers I’ve played against.
“We’ve made some good signings and I think it won’t take long for us to really gel together and carry on with the same team chemistry that we had last year.”
Popular in Sport
-
Golf world salutes Australian Lyle after he loses cancer battle
-
Bilbao's Kepa pays 80 million euro release fee ahead of record Chelsea move
-
Sri Lanka clinch rain-marred thriller to end losing streak
-
Team Sky's Moscon gets five-week ban for taking a swing at rival
-
Strengthened Liverpool set to challenge Man City
-
What Croatia’s president taught the world about leadership at the World Cup
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.