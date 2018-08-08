Kayamandi residents agree to stop land grabs
CAPE TOWN - The Stellenbosch Municipality says it has reached an agreement with Kayamandi residents following land protests.
Over the past few days, the Stellenbosch suburb has been experiencing protests that have seen demonstrators resort to violence, vandalising and looting stores.
A follow-up meeting is scheduled for next week and discussions will include an interdict and the role of the municipality in the land issue.
Stellenbosch Municipality says the South African Police Service, the sheriff, municipal officials, community leaders and representatives from the Human Rights Commission were all present at a meeting where the agreement was reached.
Stellenbosch Municipal Manager Geraldine Mettler says the Kayamandi stakeholders have agreed that no further land invasions will take place and that no new structures will be erected.
“We reached an agreement, but we’ll meet against with the community leaders on Monday.”
She says service delivery to the area will now return to normal.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
