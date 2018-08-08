Joburg EMS admits some stations have no fire engines
There have been numerous complaints from residents about the lack of fire trucks in the city.
JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has on Wednesday admitted some fire stations in the city have no fire engines.
Sandton and Alexandra are using one vehicle.
Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says part of the problem is that some trucks are old.
“We do have a shortage of vehicles within the City of Johannesburg Emergency Services, the reason being that most of our vehicles are old [and] they spend much more time at the workshops being repaired instead of being on the roads servicing our residents.”
At the same time, the City of Johannesburg says it has begun with a plan to deal with the lack of fire engines at fire stations around the city.
The City only has 28 vehicles and at least 14 are providing services to the entire city.
It says the service provider involved has been unable to distribute vehicles due to a problematic contract.
Safety MMC Michael Sun has vowed that fires will not be left unattended.
“We will not allow for a situation where any incidents aren’t being unattended. Where there is a station that does not have a fire engine, we’ll make sure that the station is equipped with a fire engine as soon as possible. Until then, that station will be supported by the next available station.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
