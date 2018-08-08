Janusz Walus argues minister ignored court instruction on parole bid
The Supreme Court ordered Justice Minister Michael Masutha to reconsider the parole application and but he rejected it in November last year.
PRETORIA - Chris Hani’s murderer Janusz Walus has argued that Justice Minister Michael Masutha ignored the instructions of the Supreme Court when he considered his last application for parole.
This is among the reasons he has asked the High Court in Pretoria to set aside the minister's decision on grounds it was irrational, unreasonable and procedurally unfair.
It was further claimed that Masutha failed to take into account that Walus has shown remorse on numerous occasions and in letters to Chris Hani’s widow.
The court heard that the finding that he still poses a danger to society is ludicrous as there is no evidence to support such a claim.
Masutha’s advocate argued that Walus’ remorse only came about when he applied for parole.
Walus and the late Clive Derby-Lewis were convicted of Hani’s 1993 murder and initially sentenced to death.
WATCH: UCT renames science centre after Chris Hani
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
