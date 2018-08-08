Janusz Walus argues minister ignored court instruction on parole bid

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -3°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
Go

Janusz Walus argues minister ignored court instruction on parole bid

The Supreme Court ordered Justice Minister Michael Masutha to reconsider the parole application and but he rejected it in November last year.

FILE: Janusz Walus takes an oath on 20 August 1997 at an amnesty hearing for the 1993 murder of SACP leader Chris Hani. Picture: AFP
FILE: Janusz Walus takes an oath on 20 August 1997 at an amnesty hearing for the 1993 murder of SACP leader Chris Hani. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

PRETORIA - Chris Hani’s murderer Janusz Walus has argued that Justice Minister Michael Masutha ignored the instructions of the Supreme Court when he considered his last application for parole.

This is among the reasons he has asked the High Court in Pretoria to set aside the minister's decision on grounds it was irrational, unreasonable and procedurally unfair.

It was further claimed that Masutha failed to take into account that Walus has shown remorse on numerous occasions and in letters to Chris Hani’s widow.

The Supreme Court ordered Masutha to reconsider the parole application and but he rejected it in November last year.

The court heard that the finding that he still poses a danger to society is ludicrous as there is no evidence to support such a claim.

Masutha’s advocate argued that Walus’ remorse only came about when he applied for parole.

Walus and the late Clive Derby-Lewis were convicted of Hani’s 1993 murder and initially sentenced to death.

WATCH: UCT renames science centre after Chris Hani

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA