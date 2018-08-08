Implats: Amcu strike could lead to more job losses

On Tuesday, Amcu held a briefing warning of a looming strike in the sector if talks over planned retrenchments fail.

JOHANNESBURG – Impala Platinum has cautioned the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), saying that while industrial action may put pressure on platinum producers, it may also result in more job losses.

Implats says it is committed to working with government and the union to saving as many jobs as possible.

The platinum miner says that while 40,000 jobs are at risk at its Rustenburg operations, it is confident of saving at least 27,000.

The mining company's Johan Theron says: “But hopefully, with collaborative efforts and working together, we can fight even more.”

He says he hopes the platinum producer can reach an amicable solution with the union on how to mitigate the job losses and sustain its operations.

“Strike action might be a viable option to put pressure on whoever but it’s unlikely to save more jobs, in fact, it could result in more job losses.”

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa has called for the nationalisation of mines as a way to save and create more jobs in the country, especially in the mining sector.

