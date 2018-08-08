IEC to probe ABM party over call for foreign nationals to leave SA
The new political party, which is registered with the commission, says it has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking that he get rid of foreigners.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it will investigate whether the African Basic Movement (ABM) party has contravened the Electoral Act after calling on foreign nationals to leave the country by the end of the year.
The party's Thembelani Ngubane has accused foreigners of contributing to crime and not the economy in the country.
“They are all working and they take very low wages, which leaves South Africans unemployed. And another thing, when they come to South Africa, they come very easily without any documentation.”
IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says the necessary steps will be taken against the party.
“We will obviously peruse our law and see whether there are any transgressions that arise in terms of the electoral prescripts.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
