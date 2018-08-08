Guardiola prefers improving performance over points record
Defending champions City became the first side to reach 100 points in a Premier League campaign and finished last season 19 points above their closest rivals Manchester United.
LONDON – Manchester City will aim to improve their performance rather than beat last season’s record-breaking Premier League tally of 100 points, manager Pep Guardiola has said.
Defending champions City became the first side to reach 100 points in a Premier League campaign and finished last season 19 points above their closest rivals Manchester United.
“People ask ‘can you improve on 100 points’ and I say no because we are not here to do that. However, individually the players can improve,” Guardiola said during the Sky Sports Premier League launch.
“Of course we can improve. If I felt we could not improve the team I would call my chairman and say: ‘I leave’. But still, we believe we can do better and dominate more. Will it happen? I don’t know but we believe we can do it.”
City begin the new season with a trip to Arsenal on Sunday and Spaniard Guardiola suggested the London side could pose a serious challenge this season under new manager Unai Emery.
“Arsenal I think are going to be more consistent as a team,” Guardiola added. “It will be tough like it has to be. It’s nice because every season the Premier League is tougher and tougher.
“Unai is a work ethic guy. He knows everything about the opponents. He achieved something unique in European football in three Europa Leagues in a row and he handled himself well at PSG. He’s a top, top manager and it will be tough.”
Popular in Sport
-
Woods' world dominates PGA Championship build-up
-
Sundowns ease past Polokwane City to claim first win of new season
-
Strengthened Liverpool set to challenge Man City
-
Kenya's former world champion Bett dies in road accident
-
Record-breaking City stick with winning formula
-
[CARTOON] TV or No TV? That is the question
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.