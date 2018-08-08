Govt receives more than 300 objections over Grahamstown renaming

Minister Nathi Mthethwa published the approval of the name change in the Government Gazette late last month.

CAPE TOWN - The Arts and Culture Department has received more than 300 objections to the proposed name change of Grahamstown.

The objections range from concerns over cost implications and claims that there were a lack of consultations.

Last month, however, the department said the local municipality held public talks which also dealt with possibly changing street names.

The town is being renamed after Makhanda, who was also known as Nxele. He was a Xhosa warrior, philosopher, prophet and military man who fought against colonialism. Makhanda led an attack against the British garrison in 1819.

