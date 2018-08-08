Govt receives more than 300 objections over Grahamstown renaming

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -3°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
Go

Govt receives more than 300 objections over Grahamstown renaming

Minister Nathi Mthethwa published the approval of the name change in the Government Gazette late last month.

FILE: Makhanda (Nxele). Picture: Thembani Onceya/Wikimedia Commons
FILE: Makhanda (Nxele). Picture: Thembani Onceya/Wikimedia Commons
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Arts and Culture Department has received more than 300 objections to the proposed name change of Grahamstown.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa published the approval of the name change in the Government Gazette late last month. The Eastern Cape town could be named in honour of Xhosa warrior Makhanda.

The objections range from concerns over cost implications and claims that there were a lack of consultations.

Last month, however, the department said the local municipality held public talks which also dealt with possibly changing street names.

The town is being renamed after Makhanda, who was also known as Nxele. He was a Xhosa warrior, philosopher, prophet and military man who fought against colonialism. Makhanda led an attack against the British garrison in 1819.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA