Glencore says mining industry considers legal action on new DRC mining code

LONDON - Glencore Plc’s Chief Executive Officer Ivan Glasenberg said the company was reluctantly paying higher taxes under Democratic Republic of Congo’s new mining code but the industry was considering legal action against it.

Talks with the Congolese government were ongoing, but the industry was looking “at the option of legal action,” Glasenberg said in a conference call following Wednesday’s first-half results.