GED: Almost 75,000 grade 1 & 8 pupils registered for 2019

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he’s pleased with how parents have reacted to the online application system.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi briefing the media on school placement for the 2019 academic year. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi briefing the media on school placement for the 2019 academic year. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department (GED) says nearly 75,000 of grade 1 and 8 pupils have been registered so far for the 2019 academic year.

The department says it’s received almost 300,000 applications since the online system went live in April.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi has given an update in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Lesufi says he’s pleased with how parents have reacted to the online application system.

“By 7 August, 74,000 of those 195,000 places were accepted by parents.”

Lesufi, however, says while some parents have accepted their placement offers many still have not, delaying the process.

“If you have not accepted by 16 August, you forfeit that position and it will be given to others.”

Lesufi says at least 90,000 parents still have pending applications, and has urged them to be patient while the department works to place about 120,000 pupils.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

