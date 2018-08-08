GED: Almost 75,000 grade 1 & 8 pupils registered for 2019

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he’s pleased with how parents have reacted to the online application system.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department (GED) says nearly 75,000 of grade 1 and 8 pupils have been registered so far for the 2019 academic year.

The department says it’s received almost 300,000 applications since the online system went live in April.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi has given an update in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Lesufi says he’s pleased with how parents have reacted to the online application system.

“By 7 August, 74,000 of those 195,000 places were accepted by parents.”

MEC @Lesufi appeals to parents who have more than 1 offer of placement to accept the offer of the preferred school and reject those they do not want in order to free up spaces which can be offered to other parents @GautengProvince #GDEPlacement pic.twitter.com/pardAnsvWv — Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) August 8, 2018

Lesufi, however, says while some parents have accepted their placement offers many still have not, delaying the process.

“If you have not accepted by 16 August, you forfeit that position and it will be given to others.”

Lesufi says at least 90,000 parents still have pending applications, and has urged them to be patient while the department works to place about 120,000 pupils.

Parents need not panic if they have not yet received an sms. There are currently approximately 90000 parents who have not been offered placement. The status of these applicants will remain PENDING until further processing @Lesufi #GDEPlacement pic.twitter.com/D1BLtKvBRs — Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) August 8, 2018

