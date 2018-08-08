Gautrain strike: Untu calls on Transport Dept to intervene
Wage talks have deadlocked at the CCMA between the two parties, with operating company Bombela accusing Untu of abandoning talks.
JOHANNESBURG - With the Gautrain strike in its 10th day on Wednesday, the union representing employees has called on Transport Minister Dr Blade Nzimande to instruct Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi to intervene in the strike.
Wage talks have deadlocked at the CCMA between the two parties, with operating company Bombela accusing the United National Transport Union (Untu) of abandoning talks.
The union is demanding a 9% salary increase with the inclusion of an incentive bonus of R15,000.
Untu says the Transport Department must get involved in the stalemate given that the strike is affecting commuters in the province.
General Secretary of Untu Steve Harris says: “We believe it still remains the responsibility of the minister [Nzimande] to vaguely intervene or try and get the parties to continue negotiations and try and get them to reach an agreement.”
Harris has denied that the union has abandoned talks at the CMMA.
“The allegations made that we walked… at no stage did we walk out.”
The union says it has requested the CCMA to send another facilitator in order to continue with negotiations.
#UNTU calls on the Transport Minister Dr Blade— UNTU (@HeadofficeUntu) August 8, 2018
Nzimande to instruct Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi to objectively intervenein the #GautrainStike. Chaos erupted
this morning on the route to the Gautrain Midrand Depot after rocks and burning tyres where placed on the road. pic.twitter.com/ijdqKynUgE
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
Glencore says mining industry considers legal action on new DRC mining code
-
#RandReport: Rand firmer as dollar rally pauses, MTN tops decliners
-
WC’s Halaal Market grows by over R900 million
-
Black Business Council appoints new president
-
‘Sars illegally paid Gupta firms over R400m in tax refunds’
-
How inequality is affecting nations’ economic growth
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.