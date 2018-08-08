Popular Topics
Gautrain strike: Untu calls on Transport Dept to intervene

Wage talks have deadlocked at the CCMA between the two parties, with operating company Bombela accusing Untu of abandoning talks.

FILE: Gautrain at the Midrand Depot. Picture: Aki Anastasiou/EWN.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - With the Gautrain strike in its 10th day on Wednesday, the union representing employees has called on Transport Minister Dr Blade Nzimande to instruct Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi to intervene in the strike.

Wage talks have deadlocked at the CCMA between the two parties, with operating company Bombela accusing the United National Transport Union (Untu) of abandoning talks.

The union is demanding a 9% salary increase with the inclusion of an incentive bonus of R15,000.

Untu says the Transport Department must get involved in the stalemate given that the strike is affecting commuters in the province.

General Secretary of Untu Steve Harris says: “We believe it still remains the responsibility of the minister [Nzimande] to vaguely intervene or try and get the parties to continue negotiations and try and get them to reach an agreement.”

Harris has denied that the union has abandoned talks at the CMMA.

“The allegations made that we walked… at no stage did we walk out.”

The union says it has requested the CCMA to send another facilitator in order to continue with negotiations.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

