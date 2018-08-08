Gauteng ANC to look into appointment process of Ekurhuleni security chief Ximba

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says it will comment on the appointment of controversial cop Nkosana "Killer" Ximba as security chief to Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina once it has looked into the municipality's appointment processes.

It's been reported that Masina has confirmed the appointment, however, it's unclear whether Ximba has commenced his work.

Ximba was convicted for the murder of Oupa Ramogibe, who was killed in Boksburg in 1999.

Ramogibe was apparently in a love triangle involving Ximba's close ally, former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

Ximba was reportedly transferred to Crime Intelligence in 2008 and he was promoted from constable to colonel in 2010.

ANC Gauteng spokesperson Tasneem Motara says: “Administrative appointments are done through the administration headed by the city manager.

“They’d have an indirect relationship in terms of appointments. What guides that process is employment policy and HR policy of the institution.”