Eskom hopes to enter final wage talks stretch
Two unions are expected to report back to the power utility this morning.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom hopes to be entering the final stretch in the three-month-long wage negotiation process with labour unions.
Workers affiliated to Solidarity have already agreed to sign the utility's latest deal which is a housing allowance, a R10,000 once-off payment, 7.5% salary increase for the first year and 7% for the following two years.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the National Union of Mineworkers and have insisted on an annual bonus which the parastatal has refused to settle on.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says that if the two unions turn down this offer, the next step is to get guidance from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
