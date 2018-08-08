Popular Topics
Egypt says it supports Saudi Arabia in rights row with Canada

The Saudi government on Sunday recalled its ambassador from Ottawa, barred Canada’s ambassador to Riyadh and placed a ban on new trade.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) and US President Donald Trump (R) shake hands in the Oval Office before a meeting at the White House April 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) and US President Donald Trump (R) shake hands in the Oval Office before a meeting at the White House April 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP
8 hours ago

CAIRO – Egypt said on Tuesday it supported Saudi Arabia in a political row with Canada, and stood in “solidarity” with the Gulf Arab kingdom against foreign interference in its domestic affairs.

Cairo’s foreign ministry said on its Facebook page that it was “concerned by the crisis between Saudi Arabia and Canada, which is a result of the negative tendency by some international ... sides of meddling in the internal affairs of countries in the region,” without elaborating.

The Saudi government on Sunday recalled its ambassador from Ottawa, barred Canada’s ambassador to Riyadh and placed a ban on new trade, denouncing Canada for urging the release of rights activists.

Egypt saw crucial US military aid frozen last year over its own human rights record amid one of its toughest ever crackdowns on dissent, but that decision was reversed last month.

