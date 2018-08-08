CWU concerned about job losses when Afro Worldview goes off-air

The union says it initially had an agreement with MultiChoice that once a new TV station is announced, workers would be sourced from Afro Worldview.

JOHANNESBURG – The Communications Workers’ Union (CWU) says it wants to make sure that jobs are not lost when TV channel Afro Worldview goes off air on 20 August.

Earlier this year, MultiChoice said it would stop its contract with the then ANN7 after an investigation into payments made to the SABC and Gupta-linked ANN7.

The union's Aubrey Tshabalala says they are working to ensure that jobs are secured.

“They came out to say that the 20th is the last day. We have to worry about the salaries of the workers on that date. We have to worry about the future of workers beyond that date, so we think that we are going to engage them as to see how swiftly they can move to close that space.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)