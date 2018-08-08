Confirm placement offer or risk losing space, Lesufi tells parents

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says this is causing a delay as about 90,000 parents are still sitting with pending applications.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has appealed to parents who have not yet confirmed their placement offers for the 2019 academic year to do so urgently or risk losing their space.

The department says it has so far placed nearly 75,000 of grade 1 and 8 pupils who applied through its online system.

It, however, says almost 120,000 parents are yet to confirm their placement offers.

Lesufi says this is causing a delay as about 90,000 parents are still sitting with pending applications.

“Those that have not received text messages must not panic, we’re waiting for 16 August because there are some parents whom we’ve given three offers. When they choose one, the other two will automatically be available.”

MEC @Lesufi appeals to parents who have more than 1 offer of placement to accept the offer of the preferred school and reject those they do not want in order to free up spaces which can be offered to other parents @GautengProvince #GDEPlacement pic.twitter.com/pardAnsvWv — Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) August 8, 2018

ADMISSION POLICY

Lesufi says new proposed changes to the admission policy will ensure that no child is denied education in the province based on language.

The department has called on the public to make their submissions on the draft amendment bill for learners in public schools.

In July, Lesufi lost a court battle against Hoërskool Overvaal over the admission of 55 English-speaking pupils.

The Constitutional Court found that Lesufi did not consider whether other neighbouring English schools had the capacity.

The new draft changes to the admission policy have made a number of proposals, including that no school in the province should discriminate against pupils based on race, culture, sexual orientation or financial status.

Lesufi says it will also ensure that parents can enrol their children at any school irrespective of language.

“Exclude them on the basis that the department has not given us the resources to have an extra teacher that can teach Venda.”

Lesufi says he’s working to ensure that the schooling environment becomes inclusive and non-racial.

“It’s very important that you don’t dehumanise a child when he or she is seeking a quality education.”

The public has until 29 August to make their submissions.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)